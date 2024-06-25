Sanathana Dharma remarks case: Bengaluru court grants bail to Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin

Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was granted bail on June 25 by a Bengaluru court for his ‘eradicate Sanatana Dharma’ remark.

The DMK leader appeared before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate following a notice to him based on a petition by social activist Paramesh for his remark.

According to sources, Mr. Udhayanidhi left for Bengaluru on Monday night.

Mr. Udhayanidhi got the bail with a surety of ₹1 lakh.

Mr. Udhayanidhi, who holds the sports and youth welfare portfolio, is the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and ruling DMK chief M.K. Stalin.

The court granted him bail since it is a bailable offence.

Mr. Udhayanidhi has approached the SC to club all the cases filed in different parts of the country for hearing at one place. Cases have been filed against him across the country in States like Bihar and Maharashtra.

Speaking at a conference in Chennai in September 2023, Mr. Udhayanidhi had said Sanatana Dharma was against social justice and equality and that it should be ‘eradicated’ like malaria and dengue.

The statement had drawn widespread condemnation from various quarters.

(With inputs from PTI)

