Sanathana Dharma remarks case: Bengaluru court grants bail to Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin

Mr. Udhayanidhi had said Sanatana Dharma was against social justice and equality and that it should be ‘eradicated’ like malaria and dengue

Updated - June 25, 2024 01:11 pm IST

Published - June 25, 2024 12:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare, leaving after appearing before City Civil Court, for his ‘eradicate Sanatana Dharma’ remark, in Bengaluru on June 25, 2024.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare, leaving after appearing before City Civil Court, for his ‘eradicate Sanatana Dharma’ remark, in Bengaluru on June 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was granted bail on June 25 by a Bengaluru court for his ‘eradicate Sanatana Dharma’ remark.

The DMK leader appeared before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate following a notice to him based on a petition by social activist Paramesh for his remark.

Also Read: Sanatana Dharma row | Supreme Court issues notice to T.N. government, Udhayanidhi Stalin

According to sources, Mr. Udhayanidhi left for Bengaluru on Monday night.

Mr. Udhayanidhi got the bail with a surety of ₹1 lakh.

Mr. Udhayanidhi, who holds the sports and youth welfare portfolio, is the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and ruling DMK chief M.K. Stalin.

The court granted him bail since it is a bailable offence.

Mr. Udhayanidhi has approached the SC to club all the cases filed in different parts of the country for hearing at one place. Cases have been filed against him across the country in States like Bihar and Maharashtra.

Speaking at a conference in Chennai in September 2023, Mr. Udhayanidhi had said Sanatana Dharma was against social justice and equality and that it should be ‘eradicated’ like malaria and dengue.

The statement had drawn widespread condemnation from various quarters.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tamil Nadu / court administration

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.