Sanatana Dharma row | Udhayanidhi, A. Raja’s remarks reflect ‘deep-rooted Hinduphobia’ of INDIA bloc: Dharmendra Pradhan

September 07, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - NEW DELHI

‘The Congress and its friends are consciously maligning the soul, spirit and roots of Bharat,’ Pradhan posted on social media

The Hindu Bureau

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the country was watching how “the Congress and its friends are consciously maligning the soul, spirit and roots of Bharat.” File | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan responded sharply to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader A. Raja’s remarks against Sanatana Dharma, terming it as reflective of the INDIA bloc parties’ “mental bankruptcy” and “deep-rooted Hinduphobia”.

His reaction came after Mr. Raja lent his support to DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, who had said Sanatana Dharma was like a disease that should be eradicated.

Udhayanidhi’s remarks on Sanatana Dharma trigger political row

Also Read | Did Opposition INDIA bloc’s meet decide on denigrating Hindus? asks Ravi Shankar Prasad

Mr. Raja went a step further while speaking at a public meeting. “Udhayanidhi Stalin was soft in comparing and claiming that it should be eradicated like malaria and dengue. But these diseases don’t have a social stigma. To be honest, leprosy was seen as disgusting and so was HIV. So, we need to see this as a disease-ridden with social plights like HIV and leprosy,” Mr. Raja said.

He also challenged the Union Cabinet to debate with him on Sanatana Dharma.

Mr. Pradhan responded by posting on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that “changing name does not conceal one’s intent and character”.

Sanatana Dharma row | BJP using this as a weapon to avoid facing questions on political failures: T.N. Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin

“Outrageous and vitriolic comments about Sanatana Dharma, this time by DMK Minister A. Raja, reflect the mental bankruptcy and deep-rooted Hinduphobia that engulfs the I.N.D.I.A bloc,” Mr. Pradhan posted. He said the country was watching how “the Congress and its friends are consciously maligning the soul, spirit and roots of Bharat.”

“Let these hate-mongers be reminded that Sanatan is eternal, Sanatan is truth,” Mr. Pradhan added.

This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers, said that the DMK leaders’ remarks on Sanatana Dharma required a “proper response” and spoke to the facts of the issue.

