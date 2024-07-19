ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco-bound Air India flight from Delhi diverted to Russia due to technical snag

Updated - July 19, 2024 07:17 am IST

Published - July 19, 2024 06:57 am IST - Mumbai

Air India said the aircraft has landed safely after diversion and it is working with relevant authorities to ensure passengers’ care

PTI

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A San Francisco-bound Air India flight from Delhi was diverted to Krasnoyarsk international airport in Russia on July 18 due to a technical issue, the airline said.

In a post on X, Air India said the aircraft has landed safely after diversion and it is working with relevant authorities to ensure passengers' care.

The number of passengers on board was not immediately known.

"Air India flight AI-183 operating Delhi to San Francisco has been diverted to Krasnoyarsk international airport (UNKL) in Russia due to a technical reason," Air India said in the post.

"We are working with relevant authorities to ensure guests are taken care of while we decide the next course of action," the airline said.

Air India also added that the safety and wellbeing of its customers and crew remains top priority.

