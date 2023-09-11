ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco-bound Air India flight diverted to Alaska due to technical issue; later lands at SFO

September 11, 2023 03:41 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - New Delhi

The Air India flight, operated by a B777 aircraft, faced a technical issue enroute to San Francisco. It was diverted to Anchorage, a city in Alaska.

PTI

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: AP

A San Francisco (SFO)-bound Air India flight from Bengaluru, with more than 280 people onboard, was diverted to a city in Alaska due to a technical issue, according to an airline official.

After fixing the issue, flight AI 175 took off and landed at San Francisco at around 1000 hours India time on September 20, the official said.

There were more than 280 people onboard and the flight later landed at its destination after a delay of around four hours. Generally, the duration of the flight from Bengaluru to San Francisco is around 16 hours.

There was no official statement from Air India.

