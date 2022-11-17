Samyukta Kisan Morcha alleges breach of assurance by Centre, to hold marches to Raj Bhawans on Nov 26

November 17, 2022 03:16 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST - NEW DELHI

PTI

SKM leader Darshan Pal | File Photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will hold nationwide marches to Raj Bhawans on November 26, alleging breach of assurance by the Centre on farmers' pending demands, the organisation announced on Thursday.

SKM, a body of farmers' unions that spearheaded the agitation against the new farm laws later repealed by the Centre, has called a meeting on December 8 to decide the future course of the movement.

The farmers will also celebrate November 19 as "Fateh Diwas" or "Victory Day" as the Centre had ordered the repeal of the new farm laws following their agitation.

"Marches to offices of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of all political parties will be held from December 1 to 11," SKM leader Darshan Pal said at a press conference here.

The SKM also expressed disappointment at the Union government and accused the Centre of completely reneging on the written promises made to the farmers when the protest was lifted on December 9.

The farmers' body claimed that neither the committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) had been formed nor the "false" cases registered against farmers during the agitation were withdrawn.

It also accused the government of not being ready to consider the biggest demand of the farmers -- a legal guarantee on MSP.

