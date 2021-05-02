National

Samyukt Kisan Morcha welcomes mandate against BJP

TMC activists celebrate winning trend in the West Bengal State assembly elections, in Kolkata on May 2, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a joint coalition of farmers’ unions, on Sunday welcomed the mandate against the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Assembly elections for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The Morcha leaders said the results proved that the people had rejected the divisive communal politics of the BJP.

In a press statement, the SKM leaders said the BJP had tried to spread its agenda of communal polarisation to win elections when the country was facing a health catastrophe and a big livelihood crisis. It tried to win elections by attacking the institution of Election Commission and in connivance with it, said the statement.

“The agitating farmers have already rejected the communal polarisation agenda of the BJP. The electorate of various States have punished the BJP to make the campaign of the farmers successful. We congratulate the citizens of West Bengal and other States for extending support to the farmers.”

