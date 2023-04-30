ADVERTISEMENT

Samyukt Kisan Morcha to hold protest next month on pending demands

April 30, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - New Delhi

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha meeting also demanded an extensive probe into the revelations by former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on the Pulwama terrorist attacks.

The Hindu Bureau

Samyukt Kisan Morcha leaders during a press conference in New Delhi on April 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), at a meeting of its general council on Sunday, demanded an extensive probe into the revelations by former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik on the handling of the Pulwama terrorist attack. The SKM also demanded action against Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment.

Talking to presspersons after the meeting, the SKM leaders said protests and agitations would be held in all the States between May 26 and 31 in connection with the pending demands such as an MSP law, debt waiver, pension, comprehensive insurance scheme, removal of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, and withdrawal of cases against farmers.

“This will include leading large protest marches to all MPs and key political leaders in their home constituencies and submitting memorandum to them, warning them to immediately resolve all farmers demands, failing which they will face further protests,” the leaders said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The leaders also decided to hold State and District-level conventions to galvanise and organise farmers and farmworkers in May, June and July.

“Between August 1 and August 15, mass protests in coordination with workers unions and organisations shall be held to put an end to sale of interest of farmers and workers to corporates by the government,” they added.

The SKM also condemned the de-recognition of the National Federation of Postal Employees and the All India Postal Employees’ Union by the Centre for supporting the farmers’ struggle.

“SKM expresses solidarity with the unions, demands that the de-recognition be withdrawn, and looks forward to increased worker-peasant unity against the anti-farmer, anti-worker BJP government,” the leaders said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US