Support pours in from various quarters for ‘Bharat Bandh’, says Kisan Morcha leaders

The leaders said the ‘Bharat Bandh’ would be complete and no traffic allowed till 3 p.m.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha leaders on Sunday claimed that support had poured in from various political parties, transport unions, women and students organisations and the industry federations for the December 8 ‘Bharat Bandh’, which would be “complete” and no traffic allowed till 3 p.m..

The leaders, however, clarified that emergency services and wedding processions would be kept out of it. The supply of vegetables, fruits and milk would be hit, they said.

Making an appeal to all those who were pro-farmers to support the 'Bharat Bandh', Swaraj India national president Yogendra Yadav, addressing the press conference at Singhu border, said the farmers’ movement had now become a national movement. “We have asked the political parties to shun their flags and take part in the protest under the flag of the farmers,” said Mr. Yadav.

He said that all mandis in Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan would remain shut on December 8 and claimed that the industry groups from Uttarakhand had also pledged their support.

He reiterated that the farmer unions were firm on their demand seeking repeal of the three farm laws. "We have neither hardened nor softened our stance. Our demand for the repeal of the three laws remain firm," said Mr. Yadav. He made an appeal to the media for "fair" reporting of the movement and not try and defame it. Mr. Yadav welcomed the Editors' Guild of India statement in this regard.

Earlier, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratan Awardee boxer Vijender Singh reached the Singhu border during the day to support the farmers protest. He announced to return the award if the farmers demand were not met.