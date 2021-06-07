Samyukt Kisan Morcha calls off planned agitation outside Haryana police stations

GURUGRAM

Move comes after two of its leaders released.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a coalition of farmer unions, on June 7 called off its proposed sit-in outside police stations across Haryana after two of its farmer leaders were released.

However, the SKM decided to go ahead with its proposed agitation in Tohana seeking release of a third farmer leader and withdrawal of cases.

Two of the farmers leaders, Ravi Azad and Vikas Sisar, arrested in connection with the protests against the local MLA Devender Singh Babli last week, were granted bail late on June 6 and released from jail in the early hours of June 7.

Swaraj India national president Yogendra Yadav, in a video message, said the SKM had decided to withdraw its call for a sit-in outside police stations across the State, but the proposed rally at Tohana would be held.

He said that two of its leaders were released, but the third leader, Makkhan Singh, was still in jail and there was no word from the administration on withdrawal of cases.

Led by several SKM leaders, including Mr. Yadav, Rakesh Tikait and Yudhvir Singh, hundreds of farmers have been camping at Sadar Police Station in Tohana since June 5 demanding the withdrawal of cases against farmer leaders and their release.