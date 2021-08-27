Samyukt Kisan Morcha calls for Bharat Bandh on September 25

New Delhi

27 August 2021 19:52 IST

This comes at the end of a two-day convention at the Singhu border, aimed at proving the national character of the protests and developing a blueprint for future action

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a platform of protesting farm unions, has called for a nationwide strike or Bharat bandh on September 25, one year after Parliament passed the three contentious agricultural reform laws. This comes at the end of a two-day convention at the Singhu border, aimed at proving the national character of the protests and developing a blueprint for future action.

The three laws, which aim to facilitate contract farming, provide more choice in agricultural marketing and remove restrictions on essential commodities, were passed by Parliament last September. Protesting farm unions then issued a strike call on September 25, 2020, just two days before the President signed the three Bills into law. In January 2021, the Supreme Court suspended the implementation of the laws.

“Last year, the bandh call came in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, but there was still a widespread response. We hope that the strike call will be more successful this year,” said convention convenor Ashish Mittal at a press conference on Friday.

He pointed out that the convention included 3,000 delegates from 22 States, spurning the myth that the protest is restricted to a few north Indian States. Apart from about 300 farmer and agricultural workers unions, there were delegates from 18 trade unions, nine women's organisations and 17 student and youth organisations. “We must unite with all those who oppose these anti-farmer, anti-common man, pro-corporate laws,” said Mr. Mittal, who heads the All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha.

The farmers are also demanding a legal guarantee that they will get a minimum support price for their crops, and changes to electricity and stubble burning laws as well.

Mass rally in Muzaffarnagar

The SKM will host a mass rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar on September 5, and expects over one lakh participants. “The historic mahapanchayat will take decisions with regard to the coming U.P. elections,” said All India Kisan Sabha leader Atul Kumar Anjan. “There is anger in rural India with regard to the farm laws, the price of diesel and petrol, inflation and hunger, and the lockdowns which caused widespread unemployment,” he stated and called for an expansion of the rural jobs programme MGNREGA to combat rural distress.

Farmers have been protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 and held 11 rounds of negotiations with the Central government. The talks broke down just before a chaotic and violent Republic Day protest in the capital, with the Centre offering suspension and amendment of the laws, while the unions held out for full repeal. “We have been here for nine months now. If needed, we will continue our protest until 2024,” said All India Kisan Mahasabha leader Rajaram Singh.