Sammed Shikhar will remain only a religious place, not a tourist place: Union, Jharkhand governments

January 18, 2023 02:21 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST

The Union and Jharkhand governments have collectively decided that Sammed Shikhar will remain only a ‘religious place’ and not a tourist place, said Iqbal Singh Lalpura, chairman National Commission of Minorities (NCM) in Delhi on January 18.

He added that people of Jain community are happy with the decision.

The members of the Jain community January 17 told the NCM that they don’t want the sacred Parasnath hill to become another Joshimth because of the ‘excessive tourism activity’ in the region.

Earlier this month, taking cognizance of representations made by the Jain community opposing a move to turn their religious site into an eco-tourism hub, the NCM had summoned the Union Environment Secretary and Jharkhand Chief Secretary.

Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have also extended their support to the Jain community in its protest against the government’s decision to declare Sammed Shikharji, as an eco-tourism spot. The organization asked the government to respect people’s sentiments.

Sammed Sikharji or Sikharji is considered one of the most sacred sites among the Digambara and Shwetambar Jain communities. The shrine is located atop a range of hills, named after the 23rd Tirthankara, Parasnath. It is believed that 20 of the 24 Tirthankaras (enlightened beings) attained moksha (salvation) at Sikharji. There is a shrine, or gumti, for each of them on the hill— some believed to be more than 2,000 years old. Thousands from across the world undertake the 27 km trek to these temples every year.

The hill holds significance for the state’s tribal community as well. “The Santhals call it ‘Marang Buru’, the hill of the deity. They celebrate a hunting festival on the full moon day in Baisakh (mid-April),” says the Jharkhand government website.