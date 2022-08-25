Samir V. Kamat appointed DRDO chief

Mr. Kamat has been appointed to the post till he attains the age of 60 years or until further orders.

PTI New Delhi
August 25, 2022 15:29 IST

Samir V. Kamat has been appointed as DRDO chief on August 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@PIB_India

Distinguished scientist Samir V Kamat was on August 25, 2022 appointed as Secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Mr. Kamat, who is Director General, Naval Systems & Materials, at the DRDO will succeed G Satheesh Reddy who has been named as scientific adviser to the Defence Minister, it said.

