Samir V. Kamat appointed DRDO chief
Mr. Kamat has been appointed to the post till he attains the age of 60 years or until further orders.
Distinguished scientist Samir V Kamat was on August 25, 2022 appointed as Secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), according to a Personnel Ministry order.
Mr. Kamat, who is Director General, Naval Systems & Materials, at the DRDO will succeed G Satheesh Reddy who has been named as scientific adviser to the Defence Minister, it said.
Mr. Kamat has been appointed to the post till he attains the age of 60 years or until further orders.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.