ADVERTISEMENT

Same-sex marriages attack on family system, contravene all personal laws: Jamiat Ulama-i Hind

April 02, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - NEW DELHI

A Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said submissions on the issue involved interplay between constitutional rights and special legislative enactments, including Special Marriage Act

PTI

Photo used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: AP

Opposing petitions seeking validation of same-sex marriages, the Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has moved the Supreme Court saying they are an attack on the family system, and in complete contravention of all personal laws.

Looking for an intervention in the batch of petitions pending before the top court, the organisation also cited the Hindu traditions, saying that the aim of marriage among Hindus, was not merely physical pleasure or procreation but also spiritual advancement.

It is one of the sixteen 'sanskars' in Hindus, the Jamiat said. "This concept of same-sex marriage goes to attack the family system rather than making a family through this process," Jamiat said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The top court on March 13 had referred the pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages to a five-judge Constitution bench for adjudication, saying it was a "very seminal issue".

A Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said the submissions on the issue involved an interplay between constitutional rights on the one hand, and special legislative enactments, including the Special Marriage Act, on the other.

In its petition, Jamiat said, "The nature of prayers in the present petition is in complete contravention of the established understanding of the concept of marriage in all personal laws— between a biological man and a biological woman— and thus intends to rake up the very core, i.e. the structure of a family unit prevailing in the personal laws system."

“The concept of marriage between two opposite sexes is like a basic feature of the concept of marriage itself, which leads to the creation of a bundle of rights (maintenance, inheritance, guardianship, custody),” it stated.

"By these petitions, petitioners are seeking to dilute the concept of marriage, a stable institution, by introducing a free-floating system by introducing the concept of same-sex marriage,” the plea said.

The Jamiat said that in Muslims, marriage is a socio-religious institution between a biological man and a biological woman, and any different interpretation given to the marriage shall lead to the persons claiming to be married under this category as non-adherents.

In a historic judgement on September 6, 2018, the Supreme Court decriminalised consensual gay sex between adults after years of activism.

Not a fundamental right

In an affidavit filed before the apex court, the government has opposed the petitions and submitted that despite the decriminalisation of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, the petitioners cannot claim a fundamental right for same-sex marriage to be recognised under the laws of the country.

At the same time, it submitted that though the Centre limits its recognition to heterosexual relationships, there may be other forms of marriages or unions or personal understandings of relationships between individuals in a society and these "are not unlawful".

It said western decisions sans any basis in Indian constitutional law jurisprudence, cannot be imported in this context, while asserting that granting recognition to human relations is a legislative function and can never be a subject of judicial adjudication.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

marriage

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US