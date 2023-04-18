ADVERTISEMENT

Same-sex marriage hearing | We are in charge, don’t tell us how to conduct our proceedings, SC tells govt.

April 18, 2023 12:59 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST - NEW DELHI

It was up to the Parliament and not the courts to debate on creating or conferring the sanctity of a “socio-legal institution” to same sex marriages, the Centre said

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Krishnadas Rajagopal

A Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S. Ravindra Bhat, P.S. Narasimha and Hima Kohli amid a hearing of a batch of petitions demanding legal validation for same-sex marriages, at the Supreme Court in New Delhi, on April 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The court battle for legal recognition of same sex marriage opened on April 18 with a brief but intense sparring between the Supreme Court and the Centre with Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud underscoring that the “we are in charge here” and the government cannot tell the judges how to conduct court proceedings.

The Chief Justice’s remark came in response to preliminary objections raised by the government, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, that “five brilliant and learned individuals” cannot decide for the entire nation and create a “new socio-legal relationship” within the institution of marriage. The judges should leave it to the Parliament to decide.

Mr. Mehta said the petitioners seeking legal recognition of same sex marriage should first answer why the court should hear the issue before the Parliament.

“I am sorry, Mr. Solicitor General, we are in charge. Don’t tell us how to conduct our proceedings,” Chief Justice Chandrachud said.

When Mr. Mehta indicated a reluctance on the part of the government to “participate” in the proceedings, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul intervened.

“Are you saying you will not participate in the proceedings? It does not look nice when you say the government will not participate. It is a very serious issue before us,” Justice Kaul addressed Mr. Mehta.

“I am just saying this is not an issue to be decided by five learned and brilliant individuals on that side and five individuals on this side… We have to know what a farmer in the rural South wants, what a businessman in the North East wants… I am very clear that none of us are hearing the views of the nation on same sex marriage. The Parliament is the only forum to discuss this issue… I should not be told generation after generation that we did not bring this to the attention of the court,” Mr. Mehta persisted.

Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and K.V. Vishwanathan, for the petitioners, said they have approached the Supreme Court under Article 32 of the Constitution for protection of their fundamental rights to equality, equal treatment and treatment to live a life of dignity and respect.

The Bench said it would allow the petitioners to provide a broad canvas of the issue and then decide the contours of the case.

“We have to hear the petitioners for 15 minutes. They can outline the canvas of their case. What we have to decide and what not to… Then the government can give their objections. The nature of your preliminary objections would depend on the canvas they open up. Your preliminary objections reads like your response to the case on merits… So, we will hear you (government) after they submit,” Chief Justice Chandrachud told Mr. Mehta.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for an intervenor, said the issue of same sex marriage and the repercussions would touch upon personal laws, adoption and succession laws.

“That is what you have to focus on,” Mr. Sibal submitted.

In its preliminary objections, the government has claimed that the idea of same sex marriage was merely an “urban elitist view”.

The judicial creation of a “new social institution” like same sex marriage cannot be claimed as a matter of right.

It was up to the Parliament and not the courts to debate on creating or conferring the sanctity of a “socio-legal institution” to same sex marriages, the Centre said.

The government said marriage by many in India was considered a “holy union” between a biological man and woman.

