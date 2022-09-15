Samarkand meeting between India and Pakistan PMs opportunity to break ice: Mirwaiz

“It is an opportunity to break the ice in their relationship and talk to each other and move forward in resolving their differences...” says the Mirwaiz

The Hindu Bureau SRINAGAR
September 15, 2022 12:04 IST

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. File | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Wednesday expressed hope that the upcoming meeting between Indian and Pakistani Prime Ministers in Samarkand “will break the ice in their relationship”.

“It is an opportunity to break the ice in their relationship and talk to each other and move forward in resolving their differences, including the settlement of the Kashmir conflict,” the Mirwaiz said in a statement issued in Srinagar.

“We also ask the Government of India to stop using force to implement unilateral changes made by them including demographic change, release all political prisoners, rights activists, journalists and all others in jails across India,” he said.

The Mirwaiz remains under house detention since August 5, 2019.

