Samanvi bags The Hindu & SaReGaMa M.S. Subbulakshmi Award, 2021

CHENNAI

08 January 2022 06:45 IST

Udupi student pips four finalists for Voice of the Year prize

Samanvi, a second year B. A. student from Udupi, was on Friday awarded The Hindu & SaReGaMa M.S. Subbulakshmi Award, 2021, Voice of the Year, presented by Parry's Amrit Brown Sugar at the Grand Finale held at The Music Academy here.

“I plan to pursue music as a career,” said the youngster who has been undergoing training with Guru V. Aravinda Hebbar in Gurukulavasam and under Chitravina N. Ravikiran.

Ms. Samanvi, who has been learning and performing along with her long-time friend Archana, will get to record an album with SaReGaMa.

Advertising

Advertising

The award was presented by Aruna Sairam, renowned Carnatic vocalist and guru, and Navaneeth L.V., CEO, The Hindu Group.

Ms. Sairam, who the felcitated the talented finalists — Samanvi, Srividya Vadlamani, P. Vikram, Anirudh Sethuraman and P. Akshaya — said she was not only amazed at their talent but the focus and hard work.

“We know the musical legacy of South India is safe with these youngsters,” she added.

“M.S. Amma”, she said, was a path breaker and an inspiration to many people on many fronts. An award in the legendary musician’s name is a great pat on the back, Ms. Sairam added.

Aldrin Joseph, Associate Vice-President, EID Parry, said that music was a gift from God, but one had to nurture and hone it daily for it to grow. He said he saluted the passion and dedication of the participants.

On behalf of the panel of judges, senior vocalist S. Rajeswari said that all the contestants performed very well. She urged them to not give up the practice of music but continue singing even if they pursue other professions in life.

Judges and musicians Rajkumar Bharathi and K. Krishnakumar; S. Deepan, Brand Manager, Ruchi Magic Pickle and T. Anand, DGM, SaReGaMa, were present on the occasion.

The finalists each presented a 25-minute performance during which they were accompanied by V.V. Srinivasa Rao (violin), S.V. Ramani (mridangam) Trichy K. Murali (ghatam) and Lakshmi Narayanan (thambura).

The M.S. Subbulakshmi Award is a tribute, hosted by The Hindu and SaReGaMa, dedicated to those who continue to celebrate and revere the doyenne of Carnatic music. It is also an occasion to promote the city’s cultural heritage. The event, in its ninth year, has been providing a platform for young classical singers to exhibit their talents.

The sponsors for the event are: Title sponsor: Parry’s Amrit Brown Sugar; Powered by: Gopuram Turmeric Powder Kumkum, in Association with Ruchi Magic (Pickle); Happy Senior Homes Partner: Ashiana Shubham, Maraimalai Nagar, Chennai; Wellness Partner: Kauvery Hospital; Banking partner: State Bank of India; Eye Care Partner: Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital; Online Music Learning Partner: Artium Academy and TV Partner: Sankara TV.