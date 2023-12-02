Samajwadi Party richest among regional parties followed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi: ADR report

December 02, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The top 10 regional parties of the country declared assets amounting to ₹1,959.351 crore during 2020-21 which increased by 48.48% to ₹2,909.186 crore in 2021-22, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

During 2020-21, the highest assets were declared by Samajwadi Party with ₹561.46 crore which increased by 1.23% to ₹568.369 crore during 2021-22, followed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) with total assets of ₹512.24 crore in 2021-22 in comparison to ₹319.55 crore in 2020-21, the report prepared by the non-profit organisation, which works on electoral and political reforms, said.

The total assets declared by the 44 regional parties during 2020-21 amounted to ₹2249.25 crore, while 37 regional parties declared total assets of ₹3,000.62 crore FY 2021-22.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam saw an increase of assets from ₹115.708 crore to ₹399.054 crore (244.88%), Biju Janata Dal (BJD) from ₹194.495 crore to ₹474.42 crore (143.92%) and Janata Dal (United) from ₹86.26 crore to ₹168.89 crore (95.78%) during 2020-21 to 2021-22. In the case of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the total assets increased by 71.76% from ₹21.82 crore to ₹37.47 crore in the same period.

Drop in assets for some parties

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are the only parties among the top 10 which show a decrease in their declared annual assets by 1.55% and 3.04% respectively. While the assets of AIADMK decreased from ₹260.166 crore to ₹256.13 crore, the TDP’s assets decreased from ₹133.423 crore to ₹129.372 crore between 2020-21 and 2021-22.

As far as liabilities were concerned, the ADR report stated that the top 10 regional parties had annual liabilities amounting to ₹72.618 crore in 2021-22, an increase of 42.41 % from 2020-21.

During 2021-22, the highest liabilities were declared by TDP worth ₹42.584 crore.

In the same period, the total annual liabilities declared by the BJD and AAP showed an increase of 1481.40% and 222.50%, respectively.

The total annual liabilities of Janata Dal (Secular) and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) on the other hand showed a decrease of 8.29% and 8.33%, respectively.

