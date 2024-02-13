ADVERTISEMENT

Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya quits party post

February 13, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI

Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya on February 13 resigned as the party's national general secretary, saying he will continue to work to strengthen the SP without any post.

In his resignation letter addressed to Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Mr. Maurya said "he will continue to work to strengthen the party without any post".

Mr. Maurya shared his resignation letter on social media. A member of the state legislative council from the SP, Mr. Maurya had joined the Samajwadi Party from the BJP before the 2022 polls and unsuccessfully contested the Assembly polls from Fazilnagar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He made controversial statements on the Ramcharitmanas and the Ayodhya temple consecration ceremony.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US