Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya quits party post

February 13, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya. File

Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya on February 13 resigned as the party's national general secretary, saying he will continue to work to strengthen the SP without any post.

In his resignation letter addressed to Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Mr. Maurya said "he will continue to work to strengthen the party without any post".

Mr. Maurya shared his resignation letter on social media. A member of the state legislative council from the SP, Mr. Maurya had joined the Samajwadi Party from the BJP before the 2022 polls and unsuccessfully contested the Assembly polls from Fazilnagar.

He made controversial statements on the Ramcharitmanas and the Ayodhya temple consecration ceremony.

Samajwadi Party / Uttar Pradesh / state politics

