Samajwadi Party appoints Shyam Lal Pal as new State president

May 06, 2024 09:50 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - Lucknow

Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday appointed Shyam Lal Pal as its Uttar Pradesh State unit president, replacing Naresh Uttam Patel who is contesting the parliamentary elections from Fatehpur constituency. Mr. Pal had previously been the party’s State vice president.

“Shyam Lal Pal is appointed as the State head of the party to strengthen the organisation. Our outgoing State president is fighting the Lok Sabha polls; hence the appointment of a new chief was required. The appointment highlights our commitment to PDA [Pichda, Dalit and Alpashankhyak], meaning Backwards, Dalits, and Minorities,” Sunil Singh Yadav ‘Sajan’, the SP national spokesperson, said.

“Mr. Pal is a dedicated party worker, we are fully confident that under his able leadership and guidance of our national president SP will emerge victorious,” Mr. Yadav added.

Mr. Pal, who is an Other Backward Classes (OBC) leader, was a principal in a Prayagraj college and was associated with the Pal Mahasabha for decades. The new SP State president contested the Vidhan Sabha election in 2007 on an Apna Dal ticket from Partapur Assembly seat in Prayagraj and joined the SP later that year.

