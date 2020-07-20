Sagar Forest Ranger suspended for demanding bribe

The Chief Conservator of Forests, Sagar, has suspended a Forest Ranger on the charge of demanding a bribe from a tribal farmer to free his seized tractor-trolley.

The farmer, Maniram Gond, died of cardiac arrest on Sunday morning, allege his family members, faced with harassment for the past 15 days by the Ranger who demanded a bribe of ₹1 lakh. The family members staged a road blockade on Sunday by carrying his body, and were later joined by Public Works Department Minister Gopal Bhargava.

“The Ranger had seized his tractor in connection with the reported violation of a forest law,” Sagar Collector Deepak Singh told The Hindu. “Villagers claim he died of a heart attack after being tense. We are yet to get the post mortem report.”

Mr. Singh has ordered a magisterial inquiry into other alleged irregularities during the Ranger’s tenure. “Villagers have claimed he seized motorcycles this way in the past,” he added.

The administration had compensated the family of the deceased Maniram Gond, who was the husband of the Belai Mafi village’s sarpanch, with ₹5,000 released by the gram panchayat.

“They took away our tractor-trolley claiming we had encroached upon forest land, which is untrue,” claimed Mr. Maniram’s brother Mr. Mukesh. “He [Maniram] pleaded with the Ranger to not take the tractor as it was time for cultivation, but he didn’t listen.”

On Saturday, the farmer took ₹30,000 to the forest office in the hope of getting back his tractor, said Mr. Mukesh. “But Ranger Devesh Gautam demanded ₹1 lakh. Because of his harassment, my brother died,” he said.

Mr. Bhargava, the legislator from Rehli in Sagar, claimed foresters had misbehaved with the family while taking away the tractor. “As soon as I came to know about his death, I came here,” he told reporters near Dhana, where the protest was held.

Appealing to the police to arrest the Ranger, Mr. Bhargava said, “For the past 15 days, I have been asking the Chief Conservator of Forests and the Divisional Forest Officer to release the tractor, but no one acted. The affected family is poor, has six brothers and owns six acres of land.”

Meanwhile, a forest official, requesting anonymity, said Mr. Maniram cultivated parts of forest land and had been repeatedly warned against it. “However, demanding a bribe is unacceptable,” he said.