Political Line | Saffron designs for 2024

May 28, 2023 02:09 pm | Updated May 29, 2023 11:47 am IST

(The Political Line newsletter is India’s political landscape explained every week by Varghese K. George, senior editor at The Hindu. You can subscribe here to get the newsletter in your inbox every Friday.)

The BJP has to be plotting a comeback strategy after the Karnataka setback, ahead of 2024. What can we expect?

The Karnataka Assembly election outcome — the defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the victory of the Congress — is prompting fresh thinking and action across the Indian political spectrum. The BJP, being in power at the Centre, is the most consequential party in Indian politics at the moment. The politics of ‘the rest’ are largely reactive to BJP actions. From the BJP’s vantage point, Karnataka is a wake-up call. Though the results did not entirely surprise the party, the BJP must be drawing up a plan to recharge itself.

What could one expect in the year ahead, in the run up to the general elections in April-May 2024? Broadly speaking, the BJP’s response would be along three lines: party organisation and rhetoric, approach to Opposition parties, and government policy that has both internal and external dimensions.

At the level of party organisation, the BJP is likely to see how its current deployment of personnel work, and perhaps allow for some decentralisation. That would mean more authority and visibility of some leaders who have the capacity to pull in various constituencies, like Vasundhare Raje in Rajasthan. At the level of rhetoric and activities around it, the party would seek consolidation of its Hindutva base that is fatigued after a decade of combat. This can be expected in Karnataka, and signs are visible in Maharashtra. Abhinay Deshpande reports on recurring communal incidents over the last six months. Because they are localised, there is no mass outrage about governance, but they’re potent enough to spread divisions across the State.

The hight point of Hindutva mobilisation will be the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya just months before the general election. The BJP will also try to reach out to new constituencies, and at the moment its focus is Tamils. The party has no hope of any immediate electoral gains in the State, but it wants to expand the engagement. The party has pulled a rabbit out of the hat in the form of the sengol, a ceremonial staff handed over to the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru in 1947 by Tamil seers. There is a lot of questioning of the BJP account of the sengol, but it has managed to score some political brownie points on this issue.

Rivalries in the Opposition camp have been a boon for the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The current tempo of opposition unity is being observed closely by BJP strategists, and a counter is building up. The Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka, the Biju Janata Dal in Odisha and Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh are leaning towards the BJP at the moment. The BJP will be eagerly watching to see an unravelling of the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party-Shiv Sena (UBT) alliance in Maharashtra, which in its current form is formidable.

By pushing the Aam Aadmi Party and its supremo Arvind Kejriwal to the wall, the BJP is testing the limits of Opposition unity. Kejriwal is a divisive figure, who has been abusive towards other opposition leaders — from Sonia Gandhi to Sharad Pawar — in the past. His party has been a contributor to the BJP’s growth, and continues to be so, as in the Gujarat assembly elections last year. There is little that unites him to other Opposition parties, and his fight with the BJP about governance in Delhi is not something the Congress is interested in. “Democracy and federalism are threatened by an unprincipled hunger for power, and AAP is both villain and victim,” our editorial pointed out.

The BJP will seek to do all that it can to prevent Opposition consolidation. Mr. Kejriwal has to deal with a lot of muck coming his way meanwhile. He has spent more than ₹50 crore on the house where he lives! From the claims of being an ordinary man — aam aadmi — he has come a long way.

Responses at the government level can be expected in the days to come. Karnataka results suggest that the economically weaker sections and women drifted away from the BJP in larger numbers. There will surely be measures to deal with this situation.

India’s foreign policy is a factor for the BJP election campaign. Mr. Modi will be hosted for a State visit by U.S. President Joe Biden in June. His principal rival Rahul Gandhi will also be there in the same month. They will both use foreign soil to advance their politics back in India. The G20 Summit on September 9-10 in New Delhi is built up into a big show of Mr. Modi’s personal success. But the most significant of all is India’s relations with China and Pakistan. In 2019, the Pulwama attack was a major turning point in the BJP Lok Sabha election campaign. A breakthrough with China, or a conflict with Pakistan can boost the BJP’s prospects in the elections.

The Big Picture is that the BJP has to be plotting a comeback strategy after the Karnataka setback, ahead of 2024. Watch this space.

Federalism tract: Notes on Indian diversity

Milking it all

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on May 25, 2023, sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s intervention to direct Amul to desist from milk procurement from the milk shed area of Aavin in Tamil Nadu with immediate effect, contending that it would create “unhealthy competition” between cooperatives engaged in procuring and marketing milk and milk products in various parts of the country. The BJP’s outreach to Tamils is hardly smooth. Claims that people from Saurashtra in Gujarat migrated to Tamil Nadu following Islamic invasions has come under scrutiny.

Speaking in tongues

Marking 200 years since their arrival in Sri Lanka from southern India to work in British-run plantations, members of the island nation’s historically marginalised Malaiyaha [hill country] Tamil community have sought greater recognition, political rights, and improved living and working conditions. Meanwhile, a special drive in Kerala helps migrant workers from other States pick up Malayalam.

Manipur’s mayhem and mind games

A tribal leaders’ forum in Manipur has sought the “total separation” of the hill areas inhabited by the indigenous people, primarily those belonging to the Kuki-Chin-Zomi-Mizo group, from the State. Manipur mayhem is a legacy of schemes constructed by the British which the independent nation continued, argues this fine piece.

Counting right

A Bill to link the birth and death register with electoral rolls will be introduced in the next Parliament session, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said, even as there is no word yet on whether or when the decadal census which was scheduled for 2021 will happen. Amid the clamour for caste census, the article from our archives offers some brilliant insights into how we count our population and whether we count ourselves right.