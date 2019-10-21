Sadhvi Prachi demands security cover, cites killing of Kamlesh Tiwari in Lucknow

Hindutva hardliner Sadhvi Prachi has demanded security cover for herself, citing threat to her life following the killing of right wing leader Kamlesh Tiwari in Lucknow on Friday.
Ms. Prachi told reporters on Sunday that she has been receiving threat calls from Muslim fundamentalist organisations for the last ten years and that she has apprised Home Minister Amit Shah of her increased sense of insecurity and need for a security cover.
She said she perceived a clear threat to her life after the killing of Kamlesh Tiwari as Muslim clerics had announced a reward of ₹51 lakh on her head too while issuing a fatwa against Mr. Tiwari.
After the killing of Tiwari, she can be targeted anytime by “conspiratorial forces”, she said in Haridwar.
Ms. Prachi claimed that she had also received a threat from terrorist organisation ISIS in 2016.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor