Sadhvi Prachi demands security cover, cites killing of Kamlesh Tiwari in Lucknow

Hindutva hardliner Sadhvi Prachi has demanded security cover for herself, citing threat to her life following the killing of right wing leader Kamlesh Tiwari in Lucknow on Friday.

Ms. Prachi told reporters on Sunday that she has been receiving threat calls from Muslim fundamentalist organisations for the last ten years and that she has apprised Home Minister Amit Shah of her increased sense of insecurity and need for a security cover.

She said she perceived a clear threat to her life after the killing of Kamlesh Tiwari as Muslim clerics had announced a reward of ₹51 lakh on her head too while issuing a fatwa against Mr. Tiwari.

After the killing of Tiwari, she can be targeted anytime by “conspiratorial forces”, she said in Haridwar.

Ms. Prachi claimed that she had also received a threat from terrorist organisation ISIS in 2016.