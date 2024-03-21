ADVERTISEMENT

Sadhguru recovering well, his parameters are stable: Isha Foundation

March 21, 2024 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST - New Delhi

In an Instagram post, Sadhguru's daughter Radhe Jaggi wrote, "For those asking, Sadhguru is doing well and recovering quickly."

PTI

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. | Photo Credit: PTI

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who underwent an emergency brain surgery at a private hospital in New Delhi, after suffering "life-threatening" bleeding in the skull, is recovering well and making steady progress, Isha foundation said on March 21.

In an official statement, Isha Foundation said, "Sadhguru has been recovering well and making steady progress. His parameters are normal and stable." The 66-year-old spiritual guru is the founder of the Isha Foundation and has launched campaigns such as 'Save Soil' and 'Rally for Rivers' for environment conservation.

Indraprastha Apollo Hospital said in a statement on March 20, "The surgery was carried out on March 17 to remove bleeding in the skull. Sadhguru was weaned off the ventilator post surgery." He has shown "steady progress" and his "vital parameters have improved", the hospital said.

Sadhguru also posted a video on his Instagram account from his hospital bed. "The Apollo hospital neurosurgeons cut through my skull to try and find something but found nothing — totally empty. So they gave up and patched it up. Here I am in Delhi with the patched-up skull but no damaged brain," he said in a lighter vein.

