SAD stages protest against BSF’s jurisdiction enhancement in Punjab

Badal says he will not let the State become subservient to Centre

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) members on Friday held a rally in Punjab’s Amritsar to oppose the Centre’s notification extending the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) from 15 km to 50 km along the international border.

The protest rally by SAD workers and leaders was carried out on motorcycles from the Wagah-Attari border to Amritsar’s ‘Golden Gate’.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said through the protest, the people of Punjab had sent out a clear signal that they will not tolerate any dilution of the federal structure by extending the jurisdiction of the BSF. “Punjabis also displayed their resolve that they would not let the conspiracy to make the State subservient to the Centre succeed at any cost,” he said.

Mr. Badal asked Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to convey the Punjab Government’s rejection of the Centre’s decision to increase the BSF’s jurisdiction on unequivocal terms.

The SAD president also condemned the BJP government at the Centre for adopting a dictatorial attitude, be it on the three farm laws or on the present issue of extending Central jurisdiction in the State.