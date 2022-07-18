SAD MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali boycotts Presidential poll

An official walks past portraits of past Indian presidents placed outside a polling room at the Parliament House in New Delhi, on July 18. | Photo Credit: AP

July 18, 2022 21:23 IST

Manpreet Singh Ayali says he was not consulted by his party leadership

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali on July 18 boycotted the Presidential poll, saying issues related to Punjab remain unresolved and he was not consulted by his party leadership before it decided to back the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu.

The Dakha MLA said he spoke to voters and workers in his constituency, and took the decision considering the “sentiments of the Panth (Sikh community)“.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The SAD has three legislators in the 117-member Punjab Assembly. Ms. Murmu is pitted against the joint opposition pick, Yashwant Sinha.

In a video message, Mr. Ayali said he was boycotting the poll on his own. He also said he was not opposed to Ms. Murmu’s candidature. "But when the party decided to vote for the BJP candidate, I was not consulted. Even the Sikh community was also not consulted," he said.

He alleged that there had always been discrimination against Punjab.

Referring to Punjab’s issues, Mr. Ayali raised the matter of the handing over of Punjabi-speaking areas to the State, and the non-resolution of the contentious issue of sharing river water.

He said that after the BJP came to power, there had been many expectations from it for the resolution of Punjab’s issues.

"Be it the weakness of our leadership, or some personal interests, I do not know what are the reasons, but our issues remained unresolved," Mr. Ayali said.

He also criticised the Centre for the announcement regarding land to be given to Haryana in Chandigarh for setting up an additional building of the Vidhan Sabha.

Mr. Ayali also raised issues related to the Panjab University, the Bhakra Beas Management Board, the release of Sikh prisoners held in different jails despite completing their terms, and the banning of the SYL song sung by slain singer Sidhu Moosewala, and the Rihaee song by Kanwar Grewal.

"If the BJP wants to seek the support of people of Punjab and the Sikh community in future, then Punjab issues should be resolved on a priority," Mr. Ayali said.