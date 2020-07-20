SAD chief’s concern over plight of the farmers shallow, says Amarinder

CHANDIGARH

Sukhbir Badal totally disconnected from the ground situation, says Punjab Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday accused Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal of shedding crocodile tears over the plight of the farmers, whose very existence, he said, has been threatened by the farm ordinances passed by the Central government with the support of his party.

“Having given its full backing to the ordinances, which were clearly the first step towards the elimination of the MSP regime, the Shiromani Akali Dal had lost locus standi to even pretend to care about the farmers, whose condition had deteriorated to abysmal levels under their rule,” said Captain Amarinder. “Sukhbir should not forget that as Union Minister, his wife and SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, was part of the Cabinet meeting that stamped its approval on the ordinances that will totally destroy Punjab’s farming community.”

He said the SAD president’s offer to lead a delegation of farmer organisations to seek clarification from the Centre on the Minimum Support Price made it evident that he was totally disconnected from the ground situation.

Ordinances violate federal structure

The Chief Minister pointed out that the ordinances, that were completely against the federal structure, were in line with the recommendations of the Shanta Kumar committee, which had also suggested dismantling the MSP structure. Having implemented the recommendation on the ordinances, the inference was logical that the MSP elimination would soon follow, he said, adding that Mr. Badal was conveniently choosing to ignore that to protect the interests of the SAD, in particular his own and his wife’s.

Accusing the SAD of adopting double standards, which, he said had been manifest on many issues in recent months including the CAA, the Chief Minister said, “Why Sukhbir was not withdrawing his party’s support to the BJP-led government at the Centre if the was really concerned about the farmers.”