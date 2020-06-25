National

Sacrifice of people who fought for democracy during Emergency will not be forgotten: Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi. File

Narendra Modi. File  

‘I salute the people who fought for the protection of India’s democracy and faced torture,’ Mr. Modi tweeted in Hindi

The sacrifice of people who fought for democracy during the Emergency will never be forgotten, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

“Emergency was imposed on the country exactly 45 years ago. I salute the people who fought for the protection of India’s democracy and faced torture,” Mr. Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Also read: Why does the Emergency mindset remain in Congress, asks Amit Shah

Their sacrifice will never be forgotten by the country, he said.

Related Topics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 25, 2020 1:13:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/sacrifice-of-people-who-fought-for-democracy-during-emergency-will-not-be-forgotten-modi/article31912352.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY