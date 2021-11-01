Sachin Vaze sent to Crime Branch custody

Case pertains to an extortion call he made in 2020

The Crime Branch, Mumbai, on Monday took the custody of dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze in an extortion case registered against him at Mumbai suburban.

Last week, a magistrate court had allowed the Mumbai police to take him into custody. Mr. Vaze, 49, is lodged at the Taloja central jail after an SUV with 20 gelatin sticks was found on February 25 near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence.

The case refers to an extortion call made to builder-cum-hotelier Bimal Agarwal between January 2020 and March 2021. The accused are former Police Commissioner of Mumbai Param Bir Singh, Sumit Singh alias Chintu, Alpesh Patel, Vinay Singh alias Babloo and Riyaz Bhati. They have been booked under Sections 384, 385 (both pertaining to extortion), and Section 34 (common intention) of the IPC.