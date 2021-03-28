Sachin Vaze case | NIA recovers DVR, number plates

The DVR was allegedly removed from the housing society in Thane where Mr. Vaze lives.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on March 28 took suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze to the Mithi river in Mumbai and recovered a digital video recorder (DVR), CPUs, a laptop and two number plates with the help of divers, a police officer said.

The NIA is probing the cases of the recovery of an explosives-laden sports utility vehicle found outside the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in February, and the subsequent murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was said to be in possession of the vehicle.

The agency also recovered routers, computer cartridges and other materials from the river, the officer said. The DVR was allegedly removed from the housing society in Thane where Mr. Vaze lives.

The NIA team took him to the spot in Bandra Kurla Complex around 3 p.m, the official said.

“The NIA is taking the help of professional as well as local divers who know the Mithi river well. More evidences are likely to be recovered,” he said.

Also read | 86 Mumbai cops transferred, Vaze's ex-colleague among them

It is suspected that assistant police inspector Riyazuddin Kaazi had told the NIA during his interrogation that these evidences were thrown into the Mithi river.

Mr. Kaazi, who is close to Mr. Vaze, was questioned by the NIA multiple times in recent past.

It was Mr. Kaazi who allegedly took away the DVR from Mr. Vaze’s housing society on the latter’s instructions.

The body of Hiran, a resident of Thane, was found in Mumbra creek on March 5.