Sachin Pilot demands probe by Supreme Court judge in drugs seizure at Mundra port

04 October 2021 19:58 IST

Gujarat BJP government is trying to suppress the issue, says Congress leader

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday demanded a probe headed by sitting Supreme Court judge in the seizure of drugs worth ₹21,000 crore at the Mundra port alleging that the BJP government in Gujarat is trying to suppress the issue.

“It is being told to us that a company in Visakhapatnam had ordered these drugs. But why would a company situated there would order it in the Mundra port? They would seek delivery in Chennai. The Gujarat government must be made answerable. This is an anti-national activity of infecting the youth with poison,” said Mr. Pilot.

The former Deputy Chief Minister also questioned whether the mastermind behind the drug circulation in different parts of the country is being nabbed. “An inquiry under the sitting Supreme Court judge must be held.”

To a question on the drug bust by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a cruise liner, where high-profile youngsters including son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan have been arrested, Mr. Pilot said the law should take its own course.

Later in the day, Mr. Pilot along with Maharashtra Congress leaders staged a protest against the Uttar Pradesh government over the deaths of farmers allegedly after they were run over by a Union Minister’s son’s car. He slammed the BJP-led U.P. government for detaining party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi who was on her way to meet the families of the deceased farmers.

“Is it a crime to meet the family of the deceased? Why is the State government so scared of her? The BJP is trying to eliminate farmers from India. But these farmers have decided to counter the BJP and our party will stand with them.”