Sabarimala: SC says 2018 judgment not the ‘last word’ as issue has been referred to a larger Bench

Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde on Thursday orally remarked that a September 2018 judgment of the Supreme Court allowing menstruating women to worship at the Sabarimala temple may, at the moment, not be the “last word” as the issue has been referred to a larger Bench of seven judges.

On November 14 this year, a Constitution Bench of five judges, sitting in review of the September 2018 verdict, in a majority judgment, did not specifically decide the issue of entry of women aged between 10 and 50 years of age into the temple. The majority view was silent on the legality of women’s entry into Sabarimala, instead, framing larger questions on the debate of ‘women’s equal right to worship versus right to faith and customs’ and referring them to a seven-judge Bench. The majority judgment also did not specifically stay the September 2018 verdict.

On Thursday, a Kerala-based woman, Bindu Ammini, who is aged below 50, urged the Supreme Court to direct the police to provide her protection to visit the temple. Ms. Bindu, represented by senior advocate Indira Jaising and advocate Prashant Padmanabhan, said she was attacked by certain individuals for attempting to undertake the pilgrimage. Ms. Jaising said the Kerala Police has washed their hands of her client and refused protection.

Ms. Jaising said her client was well within her rights to visit the temple on the strength of the September 2018 judgment.

“But that is not the last word. It has been referred to a larger Bench,” the CJI responded.

Ms. Jaising said the September 2018 judgment was the decision of a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court, and it was indeed the final word in the issue. Ms. Jaising asked the CJI to list her plea on an early date as the temple would soon close.

“This is not a temple that is open all through the year,” Ms. Jaising submitted.

The CJI, who initially agreed to post the plea after the winter vacations, finally acquiesced to hear it along with a similar petition filed by Rehana Fathima, who has also sought police protection for her proposed visit to the temple.

Ms. Fathima’s plea is likely to be listed next week. Ms. Bindu’s application may also come up for hearing all along with it.

Ms. Bindu has accused the Kerala government of giving a “free hand” to unlawful elements to harass and attack women aged between 10 and 50 years en route to worship at the Sabarimala temple.

Noting that the 2018 judgment had not been stayed in review, Ms. Bindu said Kerala was acting in gross contempt of the top court’s decision to allow entry to women of menstruating age.

She has asked the court to direct Kerala to “respect, fulfil and protect the rights of all women regardless of age to enter the Sabarimala temple without hindrance in any manner whatsoever and, in particular, by preventing the unruly mobs or individuals from obstructing them from entering the temple”.