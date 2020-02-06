National

Sabarimala case: SC reserves order on issue of reference of question of law to larger bench

The apex court said it will pronounce the order on February 10.

“As custodian of fundamental rights, it was the duty of the court to lay down an authoritative pronouncement on these questions of law,” said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in his arguments.

A nine-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on the legal issue of whether the top court can refer questions of law to a larger bench while exercising its review jurisdiction.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde said it will pronounce the order on February 10 and will accord day-to-day hearing from February 12.

The bench was hearing issues relating to discriminations against women at various places of worship, including the Sabarimala temple.

Theological thicket: On SC's hearing in Sabarimala temple case

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the apex court was right in referring the questions of law to the larger bench. “As custodian of fundamental rights, it was the duty of the court to lay down an authoritative pronouncement on these questions of law,” he said.

Senior advocate Fali S. Nariman opposed the submission and said that only the President can ask questions of national importance, not the court.

Members of the Sabarimala Karma Samithi, an umbrella organisation of various pro-Hindutva groups, spearheading protests against the Supreme Court’s September 28 verdict, during a march in Ernakulam on Thursday,January 3, 2019.

How the Sabarimala case triggered larger, complicated questions on religious practice | The Hindu In Focus podcast

The other members of the bench are Justices R. Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan, L. Nageswara Rao, M.M. Shantanagoudar, S.A. Nazeer, R. Subhash Reddy, B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant.

