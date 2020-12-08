SAARC potential can’t be realised until terror ends: PM Modi

India reiterates stand on regional group’s Charter Day; Nepal flags need to revive cooperation.

SAARC can only be fully effective in the absence of “terror and violence”, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a message to the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation on its 36th Charter Day anniversary, even as Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli made a strong pitch to hold the SAARC summit soon.

“The full potential of SAARC can only be realised in an atmosphere free of terror and violence,” Mr. Modi said in a letter released by the SAARC secretariat in Kathmandu, that indicated India’s concerns over cross-border terrorism from Pakistan remain a primary obstacle in India’s participation in the summit. He also called for SAARC countries to “recommit to defeating the forces that support and nurture terrorism.”

However, in his message Mr. Oli said the “stalled SAARC process” should not be delayed further.

Nepal is the current chairman of the SAARC, a position which moves by rotation through the eight countries of South Asia, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and held the SAARC summit last in 2014. In 2016, Pakistan was due to hold the next summit, but it had to be put off after India refused to attend the event in Islamabad, and Nepal continues to hold the chair.

“SAARC is not a choice, but a necessity for meaningful regional cooperation in South Asia…The longer we delay, the more will be the opportunity cost,” wrote Mr. Oli in his message on SAARC Charter Day. “Giving fresh impetus to the stalled SAARC process including through the early convening of the Summit can rekindle hope among our people and provide ground to move forward,” he added.

In an interview to The Hindu last week, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had said Pakistan, not India was holding up the SAARC process.

“If SAARC is a serious regionalism initiative, and [Pakistan] blocks trade and connectivity and people-to-people ties…. what regionalism are we speaking of,” Mr. Jaishankar had said.

In their SAARC day messages on Tuesday, other leaders conveyed their commitment to SAARC, and commended the SAARC COVID-19 emergency fund proposed by India in March this year when Mr. Modi had convened a virtual conference. India had pledged $10 million to start the fund; the other countries, including Pakistan, committed about $9.8 million together, and the SAARC secretariat committed $5 million to the fund.

Thus far, India has sent medical equipment worth $1 million to Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Maldives as a part of its contribution.

Thanking India for hosting a “timely video conference” during the epidemic, Maldives President Ibrahim Solih said that the role of SAARC in “fostering a strong regional identity” is especially evident due to the pandemic.

“Overcoming the challenge of this pandemic will require the whole region to work together regularly and in good faith,” wrote Mr. Solih.