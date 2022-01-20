Saab wins AT4 anti-armour weapon contract from India

NEW DELHI

20 January 2022 20:36 IST

It can be fired from confined spaces such as from inside buildings and bunkers

Swedish defence major Saab’s AT4 anti-armour weapon had been selected by the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force through a competitive programme for a single-shot weapon, the company said on Wednesday.

“The Indian armed forces are a new customer for AT4. This order includes the AT4CS AST, which can be fired from confined spaces such as from inside buildings, bunkers and other urban environments,” Saab said in a statement. It weighs around 9 kg and has an effective range of 200m.

Combat-proven

“The AT4 systems are combat-proven across the world. They are lightweight, single-shot, fully disposable and truly characterised by its ease of use and handling. This selection of the system through a competitive process underscores Saab’s commitment to bringing to Indian forces the latest systems,” said Ola Rignell, Chairman and Managing Director, Saab India.

The AT4CS AST offered a tandem warhead with a breach or blast mode, which was optimised to defeat enemies within buildings and to destroy structures, which could create a point of access into them, the statement noted.

“We are honoured that the Indian armed forces, which are already users of our Carl-Gustaf system, have also selected Saab for their single-shot weapon need. The Indian Army and the Indian Air Force can be confident in the knowledge that they have the necessary firepower to give them the advantage,” Görgen Johansson, head of Saab’s business area Dynamics, said.

AT4 is one of the most popular and successful support weapon families on the market, according to Saab.

Operated by a single soldier, this single-shot system had proven efficacy against structures, landing craft, helicopters, armoured vehicles and personnel and its 84 mm calibre warhead offers enhanced power and performance, the statement added.