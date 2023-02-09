Saab open to local alliance to produce its Gripen fighter jets

February 09, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - New Delhi

Swedish defence major Saab, which is pitching both the single- and twin-seater variants of its single-engine Gripen fighter jet for the Indian Air Force (IAF) tender for 114 jets, is open to local partnerships after an earlier memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Adani Group for potential partnership lapsed in 2019, senior company officials said on Thursday.

A decision would be taken as the process moved forward based on its categorisation for the Make in India effort under the procurement procedure, they said.

In 2017, Saab had signed an MoU with the Adani Group, an agreement that lapsed in 2019. It was mutually agreed upon by both the parties not to renew the MoU, said Mats Palmberg, chairman and managing director, Saab India.

Saab has offered the single-seater Gripen-E, as well as the twin-seater Gripen-F (jointly being developed with Embraer of Brazil) for the IAF’s 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA), Mr. Palmberg said.

To a question from The Hindu, if the development timelines of the Gripen-F would match the progress on the MRFA tender, Mr. Palmberg said they would fit in.

Various proposals received for the MRFA are currently being evaluated by the IAF. The process has been very delayed, with the IAF yet to approach the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) for approval and issue of the Acceptance of Necessity.

Responding to questions on the depleting fighter squadron strength last October, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari had said that the Mirage 2000s, MIG-29s and Jaguars would be phased out by the middle of the next decade.

“We are seeking more commitments from all the OEMs (original equipment makers) for ensuring indigenous contents and Make in India provisions. That is a work in progress,” he had said on the MRFA deal. Even with the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Mk1A, LCA-Mk2 and MRFA, the IAF “will still be at 35-36 [squadrons] by the middle of the next decade,” he had stated.

Saab has already announced plans to manufacture its renowned Carl-Gustaf M4 weapon system in India through a SAAB-owned subsidiary Saab FFV India Pvt Ltd. Options for the setting up of the facility were being evaluated, company officials said. Production is expected to begin in 2024.

The Indian Army, which has been using the Carl-Gustaf since 1976, has also ordered the latest M4 version. Another Carl-Gustaf variant, AT4CS AST, a lightweight, man-portable, unguided and fully disposable weapon system has also been ordered by India. “Saab’s AT4 weapon has been selected by the Indian Armed Forces and will be used by the Indian Army and the IAF,” Mr. Palmberg said.