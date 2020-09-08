S. Mahalingam appointed Honorary Consul of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg in Chennai

CHENNAI

Its ethos and opportunities it provides should be of value to industry in this region, says ex-TCS CFO

S. Mahalingam has been appointed as the Honorary Consul of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg in Chennai with consular jurisdiction over Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The “commission of appointment” was signed by the Grand Duke of Luxembourg following the recommendation of the government in April.

President Ram Nath Kovind signed the exequatur confirming the appointment of new Honorary Consul on July 31.

Mr. Mahalingam retired as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of Tata Consultancy Services. He is on the board of many companies and is associated with several social causes. His experience and capability would help deepen the relations with the government and industry, said a press release from the Embassy of Luxembourg in New Delhi.

Mr. Mahalingam said he felt privileged to be the Honorary Consul of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. “Its industrial ethos and the opportunities it provides on multiple spheres should be of value to the industry in this region,” he said.

Mr. Mahalingam is replacing former Honorary Consul Suhasini Maniratnam whose mandate was terminated after five years.

The Consulate in the city is at No. 22 Karpagambal Nagar, Mylapore and can be contacted through phone (044- 24987145/24987745), the release said.