Jaishankar to brief parliamentary panel on Sri Lanka on June 18

The committee includes former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

The committee includes former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar will brief the parliamentary consultative committee on external affairs on the ongoing situation in Sri Lanka on June 18. Apart from Mr. Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and senior officials of the Ministry of External Affairs who deal with the Island Nation will be present at the meeting.

The committee includes former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, and former Minister for External Affairs and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

Sources say that Mr. Jaishankar and his colleagues from the Ministry will give the committee an overview on the situation in Sri Lanka including that of an economic collapse and sustained political protests, and following that the recent swearing-in of a new Prime Minister in that country, Ranil Wickremasinghe. An account of India's own assistance to Sri Lanka will also be shared at the meeting.

Apart from the assistance provided to Sri Lanka by the government of India, the Tamil Nadu government has also sent consignments of medicines and essential goods.