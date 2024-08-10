ADVERTISEMENT

S. Jaishankar meets Maldivian President Muizzu as India seeks to reset bilateral ties

Updated - August 10, 2024 02:59 pm IST

Published - August 10, 2024 02:49 pm IST - MALE

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and emphasised New Delhi's commitment to deepen India-Maldives ties; Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean region

PTI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar calls on Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu on August 10 | Photo Credit: PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu on Saturday (August 10, 2024) and emphasised New Delhi's commitment to deepen India-Maldives ties for the benefit of the people in the two countries and the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Jaishankar is on a three-day official visit to Maldives to reset the bilateral relationship, the first high-level trip from India after the archipelago nation's pro-China president Muizzu assumed office in 2023.

India’s ties with Maldives of great value: Jaishankar

"Privileged to call on President Dr Mohamed Muizzu. Conveyed greetings of PM Narendra Modi. Committed to deepening India-Maldives ties for the benefit of our people and the region," Jaishankar posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) along with a photograph of the meeting.

Mr. Jaishankar's trip to the Maldives comes weeks after President Muizzu's visit to India in June to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Also read: India to introduce UPI payment service in Maldives

Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean region and the overall bilateral ties, including in the areas of defence and security, witnessed an upward trajectory under the previous government in Male.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US