GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

S. Jaishankar meets Maldivian President Muizzu as India seeks to reset bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and emphasised New Delhi's commitment to deepen India-Maldives ties; Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean region

Updated - August 10, 2024 02:59 pm IST

Published - August 10, 2024 02:49 pm IST - MALE

PTI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar calls on Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu on August 10

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar calls on Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu on August 10 | Photo Credit: PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu on Saturday (August 10, 2024) and emphasised New Delhi's commitment to deepen India-Maldives ties for the benefit of the people in the two countries and the region.

Mr. Jaishankar is on a three-day official visit to Maldives to reset the bilateral relationship, the first high-level trip from India after the archipelago nation's pro-China president Muizzu assumed office in 2023.

India’s ties with Maldives of great value: Jaishankar

"Privileged to call on President Dr Mohamed Muizzu. Conveyed greetings of PM Narendra Modi. Committed to deepening India-Maldives ties for the benefit of our people and the region," Jaishankar posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) along with a photograph of the meeting.

Mr. Jaishankar's trip to the Maldives comes weeks after President Muizzu's visit to India in June to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Also read: India to introduce UPI payment service in Maldives

Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean region and the overall bilateral ties, including in the areas of defence and security, witnessed an upward trajectory under the previous government in Male.

Related Topics

international relations / diplomacy / Maldives

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.