S. Jaishankar meets Maldivian President Muizzu as India seeks to reset bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu on Saturday (August 10, 2024) and emphasised New Delhi's commitment to deepen India-Maldives ties for the benefit of the people in the two countries and the region.

Mr. Jaishankar is on a three-day official visit to Maldives to reset the bilateral relationship, the first high-level trip from India after the archipelago nation's pro-China president Muizzu assumed office in 2023.

"Privileged to call on President Dr Mohamed Muizzu. Conveyed greetings of PM Narendra Modi. Committed to deepening India-Maldives ties for the benefit of our people and the region," Jaishankar posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) along with a photograph of the meeting.

Mr. Jaishankar's trip to the Maldives comes weeks after President Muizzu's visit to India in June to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean region and the overall bilateral ties, including in the areas of defence and security, witnessed an upward trajectory under the previous government in Male.