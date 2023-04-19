ADVERTISEMENT

‘Ruthless approach’ should be taken against drug traders: Amit Shah

April 19, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - New Delhi

The Home Minister said a "whole of government" approach should be taken against the menace of drugs as it can destroy the future generations

PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs ‘Chintan Shivir’ of the Ministry of Home Affairs, in New Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 19 said a "ruthless approach" has to be taken against narcotics traders to eradicate the menace of drugs in the country and asked all State Governments to keep aside their political differences and join the battle.

Addressing the first conference of the heads of anti-narcotics task forces of States and Union Territories, Mr. Shah said the Narendra Modi Government has set a target to make the country drug-free when India attains 100th year of independence in 2047.

"Drug traders are the main culprits as the drug users are the victims. We have to take a ruthless approach against the drug traders and strongest possible action should be taken against them,” he said.

The Home Minister said a "whole of government" approach should be taken against the menace of drugs as it can destroy the future generations.

He also appealed to everyone to work above politics and asked the State Governments to keep aside their political differences and join the fight against the narcotics together.

CONNECT WITH US