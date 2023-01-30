ADVERTISEMENT

Russia's Lavrov to participate in G-20 Foreign Ministers meeting in New Delhi on March 1-2

January 30, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - Moscow

PTI

EAM S. Jaishankar with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov exchange notes after a press conference in Moscow. File photo | Photo Credit: AP

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will participate in the meeting of G-20 Foreign Ministers in New Delhi on March 1-2, his deputy said on Monday.

India officially assumed the G-20 presidency on December 1.

“Our Foreign Minister will take part in the meeting of G-20 Foreign Ministers in New Delhi on March 1-2,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told reporters.

As part of the Group’s activities, India intends to hold more than 200 meetings in 55 different locations across the country to showcase its cultural heritage, culminating in the annual G-20 summit scheduled for September 9-10 in the capital, New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has previously said his country’s G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented.

The G-20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU).

Collectively, the G-20 accounts for 85% of the global GDP, 75% of international trade, and two-thirds of the world population, making it the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

