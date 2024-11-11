Russia's first deputy Prime Minster calls on PM Modi; discusses trade, energy

Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (November 11, 2024) and the two leaders exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in various areas, such as trade and economic ties, energy and connectivity.

ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi welcomed the sustained and joint efforts being made by the teams on both sides for the implementation of decisions taken during his recent visits and meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin to further strengthen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

They exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in various areas, including trade and economic ties, energy and connectivity, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi extended his warm greetings to President Putin and said that he looked forward to continued exchanges with him, according to the statement.

In a post on X after the meeting with Mr. Manturov, PM Modi said, "Glad to meet Russia's First Deputy PM Denis Manturov today. Happy to see that teams on both sides are working together to implement decisions taken during my recent visits and meetings with President Putin to further strengthen India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership."

Mr. Manturov and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will jointly hold a key session of the intergovernmental Russian-Indian commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation here on November 12 during his "working visit" to India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.