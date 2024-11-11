 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Russia's first deputy Prime Minster calls on PM Modi; discusses trade, energy

PM Modi welcomed the joint efforts being made for the decisions taken during his recent meetings with President Putin to further strengthen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership

Updated - November 12, 2024 11:55 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with Russia’s first Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, in New Delhi, on November 11, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with Russia’s first Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, in New Delhi, on November 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (November 11, 2024) and the two leaders exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in various areas, such as trade and economic ties, energy and connectivity.

PM Modi welcomed the sustained and joint efforts being made by the teams on both sides for the implementation of decisions taken during his recent visits and meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin to further strengthen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

They exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in various areas, including trade and economic ties, energy and connectivity, it said.

PM Modi extended his warm greetings to President Putin and said that he looked forward to continued exchanges with him, according to the statement.

In a post on X after the meeting with Mr. Manturov, PM Modi said, "Glad to meet Russia's First Deputy PM Denis Manturov today. Happy to see that teams on both sides are working together to implement decisions taken during my recent visits and meetings with President Putin to further strengthen India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership."

Mr. Manturov and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will jointly hold a key session of the intergovernmental Russian-Indian commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation here on November 12 during his "working visit" to India.

Published - November 11, 2024 11:42 pm IST

Related Topics

Russia / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.