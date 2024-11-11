Russia's First Deputy PM on India visit, to take part in key bilateral meeting

Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will jointly hold on November 12 a key session of the intergovernmental Russian-Indian commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation during his "working visit" to India.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the visit, he will take part in the plenary session of the Russian-Indian Business Forum in Mumbai on November 11, the Russian Embassy said in a statement on Sunday (November 11, 2024).

The event in Mumbai is aimed at expanding cooperation and ties between the entrepreneurs of the two countries, the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

There will be thematic sessions on current areas of interaction, including industrial cooperation, transport and logistics, finance, digital technologies, and interregional ties.

It is being organised by the Business Council for Cooperation with India and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

On November 12, in New Delhi, First Deputy Prime Minister Manturov jointly with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar will hold the 25th Session of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation, it said.

As part of his visit, the First Deputy Prime Minister also has a number of bilateral meetings planned, the embassy said in the statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.