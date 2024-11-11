 />
Russia's First Deputy PM on India visit, to take part in key bilateral meeting

There will be thematic sessions on current areas of interaction, including industrial cooperation, transport and logistics, finance, digital technologies, and interregional ties

Updated - November 11, 2024 07:37 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister. File

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will jointly hold on November 12 a key session of the intergovernmental Russian-Indian commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation during his "working visit" to India.

As part of the visit, he will take part in the plenary session of the Russian-Indian Business Forum in Mumbai on November 11, the Russian Embassy said in a statement on Sunday (November 11, 2024).

Russian oil finds its way to Europe via India; India now biggest exporter of fuel to EU

The event in Mumbai is aimed at expanding cooperation and ties between the entrepreneurs of the two countries, the statement said.

There will be thematic sessions on current areas of interaction, including industrial cooperation, transport and logistics, finance, digital technologies, and interregional ties.

It is being organised by the Business Council for Cooperation with India and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

On November 12, in New Delhi, First Deputy Prime Minister Manturov jointly with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar will hold the 25th Session of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation, it said.

As part of his visit, the First Deputy Prime Minister also has a number of bilateral meetings planned, the embassy said in the statement.

Published - November 11, 2024 07:36 am IST

