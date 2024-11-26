 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Russian tourist's body found floating in hot water spring in Uttarkashi

According to police officials, Tatiana (45), a Russian tourist, went to take a bath in the hot water spring at Gangnani in Uttarkashi on Nov. 23, 2024 night.

Updated - November 26, 2024 12:29 pm IST - Uttarkashi

PTI
Trekkers on their way to Sahastra Tal (lake) in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi. File photo used for representational purpose only.

A Russian national was found dead in a hot water spring in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, police said on Tuesday (Novembe 26, 2024).

Tatiana (45) went to take a bath in the hot water spring at Gangnani on Saturday (November 23, 2024) night and her body was found floating in it on Sunday (November 24, 2024) morning by locals who informed the police, Maneri Station House Officer Manoj Aswal said.

Police reached the spot immediately and recovered her body from the Kund, he said.

Heart attack

The body's postmortem revealed that she died of heart attack. The formalities of sending the body to Russia is being completed, the officer said.

Tatiana had come along with her two friends on a tour of India.

Her friends told the police that she was spiritual by nature and went out for a stroll or to meditate even at night.

Published - November 26, 2024 12:26 pm IST

