ADVERTISEMENT

Russian strikes kill three in Ukraine’s Kharkiv

Published - October 29, 2024 10:03 am IST - Kyiv

The Russian strike on Monday (October 28, 2024) damaged the Derzhprom building, a distinctive early Soviet-era modernist skyscraper that has become a symbol of the heavily attacked northeastern city

AFP

A view shows a building hit by a Russian air strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine October 28, 2024 | Photo Credit: Reuters

Russian strikes on a residential quarter of Ukraine’s second city of Kharkiv killed at least three people on Tuesday (October 29, 2024), the mayor said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At 2:51 a.m., Kharkiv came under aerial attack”, Igor Terekhov said on Telegram, adding that “two houses were destroyed and about 20 houses sustained varying degrees of damage”.

Russia air attacks pound Kharkiv, injures several people: Ukraine's officials

He added that responders were clearing the rubble and three people had been confirmed dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kharkiv lies around 30 kilometres (18 miles) from the Russian border and has been pounded by Russian aerial attacks throughout the two-and-a-half-year war.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Also read: Is the Ukraine war changing world order? | Explained

A Russian strike on Monday (October 28, 2024) damaged the Derzhprom building, a distinctive early Soviet-era modernist skyscraper that has become a symbol of the heavily attacked northeastern city.

The attack injured at least six people and also damaged a medical institution.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US